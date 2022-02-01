Dolph Ziggler teases a Bron Breakker match in NXT

Remember last week when the Dirty Dawgs ran into Roderick Strong and LA Knight backstage at Monday Night Raw during a post-show interview and it was made into something of a thing but not that much of a thing? And how Ziggler brushed it off because he’s a professional who doesn’t work on Tuesday nights?

Well, the current NXT 2.0 Champion Bron Breakker took exception to that and made sure to make a comment when he saw Ziggler get tossed out of the Royal Rumble match by Bad Bunny after an unimpressive showing:

Says he doesn’t work on Tuesdays ... apparently he can’t work on Saturday either @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/Z0DfH7K2jf — Bronson Steiner (@bronbreakkerwwe) January 31, 2022

It doesn’t appear this was a simple throwaway tweet for impressions. No, they brought this to Ziggler after yet another loss on Raw this week and he outright teases going down to NXT for a match with Breakker:

“A lot of people ask me after matches like this: ‘Dolph, you good?’ Not good — I’m the best mf’er we got. So maybe one of these days those people that ran their mouths online have to deal with me in person. So Breakker and his title? Maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by. Who’s to say? Anyway, good luck, kid. Keep throwing your name out online, that works for everybody.”

Wouldn’t that be something?

