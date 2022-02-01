WWE NXT results, live blog (Feb. 1, 2022): Imperium vs. Diamond Mine

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: GUNTHER and Roderick Strong lead their teams into battle — it’s Imperium vs. Diamond Mine. Plus, former foes Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa partner up to take on Legado Del Fantasma, Cora Jade looks to prove to Raquel González that she’s a worthy Dusty Classic ally by taking her on in singles action... and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 1