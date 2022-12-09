The Usos are still your tag team champions

The Usos pulled double duty for WWE this week, as the duo went to Monday Night Raw to defend their tag team championship against Matt Riddle and Elias (which ended up being Riddle and Kevin Owens) before heading to Friday Night SmackDown to put the titles on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre (which ended up being Sheamus and BUTCH).

WWE touted this as being a first. The Bloodline, I tell ya, they just keep making history.

They won the first match, taking out Elias to get Riddle isolated, then beating him anyway once he recruited Owens as a replacement. After, he was taken out for what we now know is six weeks in an attack by Solo Sikoa.

Then, they returned to the blue brand and won the second match, with Jimmy pinning BUTCH while Sami Zayn held Sheamus back from breaking it up. McIntyre was taken out of the match due to being medically disqualified over a ruptured eardrum. It’s hard telling if his presence would have made any difference.

This continues an already record breaking run for Jimmy and Jey, who appeared poised to hold onto the titles forever.

