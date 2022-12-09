WWE says Matt Riddle will be out for six weeks

This past week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw The Bloodline take out Elias before he was set to team with Matt Riddle in a tag team title match against The Usos. Kevin Owens replaced him, and then the babyface squad came up short anyway. Then, Solo Sikoa did Riddle just like the whole crew did Elias.

Except Riddle did a full blown stretcher job, and it was treated as a much bigger deal. It felt like a television write off, and rumors and reports quickly circulated that that’s what it was. WWE simply gave the “transported to local medical facility” kayfabe update.

That is until Friday Night SmackDown this evening, where Michael Cole delivered the news that Riddle has an injured throat and he expects to be out for six weeks.

That gives him plenty of time to take a decent little vacation during an off month for WWE — at least in the sense that the main roster won’t hold a Premium Live Event — but be back in time for the Royal Rumble show and the start of the road to WrestleMania.