Word of the ruptured eardrums suffered by Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre in the main event of Survivor Series came to us in different ways.

The Tribal Chief’s came to light quickly, as it reportedly led to some heated moments backstage. Reigns didn’t know Kevin Owens was going to hit him upside his head, and didn’t think the match needed the spot. There were mixed messages about how upset Roman was and for how long, but now two are good to work together moving forward.

McIntyre was unceremoniously removed from a Tag title match with The Usos that was booked a week after his WarGames team lost to The Bloodline in Boston. When he was pulled, no injury was announced. Then, an update on WWE.com revealed he’d also had his eardrum ruptured.

Turns out it happened at the same time. We’re getting word about when they’ll be back at the same time, too. It’s from the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which also explains why we didn’t hear about Drew’s injury until recently:

“McIntyre was hurt at Survivor Series but kept working on it through the 12/4 house show in Portland, ME, but didn’t realize he was hurt that bad until he was examined after that show.”

Dave Meltzer also tells us the two men will be back at different times. Reigns won’t return until 2023, but McIntyre should return after Christmas:

“Reigns is not on any of the post-Christmas shows, not even MSG [Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden]. McIntyre is expected back for those shows... McIntyre is replacing Strowman in the main event at the 12/26 MSG house show. They’ve announced McIntyre & Sheamus & Holland & Butch vs. Usos & Zayn & Sikoa and a ladder match for the IC title with Gunther, Nakamura, Ricochet, Kingston and Escobar. They are actually building the show around the promotion of [Bray] Wyatt’s first MSG appearance in three years.”

In addition to the Boxing Day show in New York City, Wyatt is being advertised for Dec. 27 in Atlanta, Dec. 28 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Dec. 29 in Miami.