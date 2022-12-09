John Cena set to return to WWE on Dec. 30 SmackDown

We haven’t seen John Cena on WWE television since before Vince McMahon’s resignation/retirement. In fact, the former Chairman introduced The Face That Used To Run The Place when he was on Raw back in June to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company.

The new regime would obviously love to have Cena back for what could be a particularly star-studded WrestleMania in Southern California next April. For now, they’ll have him back for the last SmackDown of the year.

Variety broke that news today (Dec. 9). Cena will be on the Dec. 30 edition of the blue brand that emanates from Amalie Arena in Tampa, where he currently resides. No word on what he’ll be doing, but the report continues: “according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.”

Will those announcements give us an indication of whether or not Cena will face someone like Austin Theory or Logan Paul at SoFi Stadium on April 2 or 3?

John’s Hollywood star continues to rise and his schedule is pretty full, but he’s always said he’ll never quit WWE.