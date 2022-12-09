WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 9, 2022) with a live show emanating from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, featuring the latest build towards next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: The Usos defend the undisputed WWE tag team titles against Sheamus and Butch.

Elsewhere on the card, Shotzi looks for payback in a singles match against Shayna Baszler. Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey are expected to be in their respective corners during this bout.

Finally, hometown hero and WWE Hall of Fame superstar Kurt Angle is here to celebrate his birthday!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 9