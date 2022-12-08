Drew McIntyre was originally scheduled to compete on this week’s (Dec. 9) episode of SmackDown on FOX. It was going to be McIntyre and Sheamus teaming up to challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso for the undisputed WWE tag team titles.

McIntyre was abruptly pulled from the match when news broke earlier this week that he is “medically disqualified” and unable to compete. It wasn’t clear exactly what the nature of his injury was, and because it’s pro wrestling, some fans suspected that this was part of an angle. However, it was reported that Drew would be out of action for a couple of weeks and the injury was legit.

WWE has now revealed McIntyre’s injury and the reason why he is medically disqualified. This is what is written on WWE’s web site for their match preview of SmackDown’s tag team title match:

“On SmackDown, Sheamus & Butch will challenge Jimmy & Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Originally, Drew McIntyre was set to team with Sheamus in the title showdown. Following the news that McIntyre had ruptured his eardrum and would not be medically cleared to take part in the match, Butch was named as a replacement to team with his fellow Brawling Brute in the high-stakes matchup.”

The new detail that McIntyre has a ruptured ear drum is particularly interesting given the coincidence that Roman Reigns was believed to have suffered a ruptured ear drum less than two weeks ago at Survivor Series after an unplanned spot with Kevin Owens went wrong, pissing off the Tribal Chief backstage. Drew’s last match took place that same weekend.

What do you make of WWE’s update on McIntyre’s health, Cagesiders?