Braun Strowman got carried away last month when bragging about his Crown Jewel match against Omos. Strowman pointed out that social media interactions and views for his match showed that giants and monsters are where it’s at, not flippy flippers. When he was called out for putting down many of his colleagues in WWE, Braun corrected the critics for saying he was shitting on independent wrestling. Strowman clarified that he was actually shitting on poor people who are too lazy to succeed at his level. Or something to that effect.

Thankfully Braun doesn’t double down on that ill-advised approach in a new interview with the Toronto Sun. This time he pats himself on the back without dumping on others in the process:

“If you look across the board, the views, the interactions on social media, I mean, I don’t want to pat myself on the back, but there aren’t many people doing numbers like that, so it’s awesome to see that the WWE Universe is so happy that I’m back and I’m so proud to be back out and doing what I do and what we do with the company and that’s putting smiles on people’s faces.”

When Braun Strowman returned to WWE in September, I immediately assumed he’d be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in short order. Yet here we are three months later, and it hasn’t happened yet (maybe because the part-time champ has only defended the title twice on PPV over the last four months). If anything, it looks like Braun is on a collision course with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title. But the Monster is definitely thinking about being the guy who will end Roman’s 2+ year run as champion:

“Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title … I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”

How much longer do you think it will be until Braun gets his shot at the Tribal Chief, Cagesiders?