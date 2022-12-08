WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels answered questions from the media today ahead of this Saturday’s (Dec. 10) NXT Deadline premium live event.

William Regal’s pending return to WWE is on everyone’s mind. HBK claims to not know much about it other than what he reads in the media:

“Right now there’s nothing official that I really have to announce. But I’ll say this...we love Steve. And we have a great deal of respect for Steven Regal, and what he means to NXT and the WWE. And of course wrestling at all levels. Nothing would thrill me more...Stay tuned, because hopefully we’ll all know a little bit more as we get down the road. But honestly, right now, I’m the guy that’s been reading it from you guys. So that’s where we’re at for the time being.”

Moving on, HBK was asked how he felt about X-Pac expressing interest in wrestling some matches in NXT. HBK said multiple times that he has not had that conversation with his close buddy, but it’s a no-brainer if WWE will allow it.

“I know that he’s been getting back in there, here and there. And I got to tell you, he’s like in the best shape he’s been in, in a long long time. So he looks fantastic. Obviously that would be something I’d have to run up the flagpole and everything. The talent would benefit from that so much. I know he’d have a blast. If that is an option that we are allowed to explore, I’d jump all over it.”

New Day is wrestling at NXT Deadline, and HBK was asked to clarify how long they’ll be staying in NXT. He hopes they will have a long-term presence:

“We never go into it asking for long-term. We take everybody’s temperature when they come here and hope that it does.” “They have accomplished everything. And you get to that point where you really want to start to be able to give back, and I think that’s where New Day is. And I won’t lie, I am absolutely hoping to take advantage of that...we are going to do everything that we can to keep ‘em here for as long as we can. I asked them if we could broach those conversations, and they were certainly open to it.” “I’m really hoping, it’s certainly more than a one time thing. I think it just becomes a question of how long. Those are always the questions, and we understand that those are the ones that they have to think about. They have to talk with family members, and obviously those things that have to get straightened out between NXT and main roster talent. But they appear to be open to the conversation, which we are very excited about.”

Michaels also confirmed the rumor that NXT Vengeance Day will take place on February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He emphasized how important it is from a developmental standpoint to get on the road and work in front of different crowds and cities. That’s why he’d love for national touring to come next, but that decision is up in the air right now.

Do you want to see X-Pac back in the ring and for New Day to become fixtures in NXT, Cagesiders?