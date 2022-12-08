William Regal tweets goodbye to the Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal’s impending exit from AEW and return to WWE has been one of the top stories in wrestling over the last couple of weeks, in the aftermath of his betrayal of Jon Moxley at Full Gear.

First Regal turned on Moxley to help MJF win the AEW world championship. Then Regal was seemingly written out of kayfabe during an angle where MJF sent him to the hospital. Regal suspected something horrible might happen to him, so he recorded a video to air in the future, explaining his recent actions and declaring himself Blackpool Combat Club for life. That video aired on last night’s episode of Dynamite and didn’t make much sense.

Tony Khan said Regal is under contract through the end of this month, leaving some fans to wonder if AEW will find more ways to bring him back from the dead before he is officially gone from the company.

Based on a tweet that Regal posted today, however, it seems that we have indeed seen the last of him on screen in AEW:

To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..https://t.co/cmCXavzlXH via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/pORe3j2hLj — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 8, 2022

What did you think of Regal’s run in AEW this year, Cagesiders?