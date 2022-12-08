Report: Sasha Banks is coming to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE on May 16 and has not yet returned to the company, even after a new regime took over for Vince McMahon in July. Since then, lots of pro wrestling fans have been wondering if there’s a chance that Banks could show up in AEW, or if a WWE return is inevitable.

The correct answer for where Sasha will land next in pro wrestling might actually be “none of the above.”

According to a new report from PW Insider, New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing in Banks for their biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17, which is a two night event taking place on Jan. 4 and Jan. 21, 2023:

“Mercedes Varnado aka WWE’s Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation. While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in to the event.”

Banks recently filed to trademark her birth name for pro wrestling, among other things, suggesting that a return to the ring outside of WWE might take place in the near future.

She recently teased a dream match against Stardom’s KAIRI. Stardom and NJPW are both owned by Bushiroad and last month held a crossover event where KAIRI became the first ever IWGP women’s champion. That dream match can become reality if Sasha decides to make her pro wrestling return in Japan.

This report also raises questions about Sasha’s current status with WWE. The last thing we heard is that she is still under contract with the promotion. WWE’s web site still lists her as an active superstar, but she was reportedly removed from the internal roster months ago.

What do you think Mercedes Varnado will be doing next month at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Cagesiders?