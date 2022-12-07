December is not being kind to pro wrestling’s television numbers.

Last night’s NXT is our latest example. According to Showbuzz Daily, the Dec. 6 episode maintained the same .13 rating among 18-49 year olds the show had the week before. Overall viewership took a dive, though. The Deadline go home was watched by 534,000 people. That’s a 17% decline from the Tuesday before, and the smallest audience since May.

In addition to the usual competition from TNT’s NBA doubleheader (the Lakers/Cavs games that tipped off at 7:30pm ET was the highest rated cable original with a .46 in the demo and 1.37 million viewers), it was another election night in America. 12 of the cable top 20 were either coverage of the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s win in the runoff for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.

NXT showed up at 36th on the chart, only one spot down from last week.

So probably nothing to be too alarmed about? Let us know what you think, and here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year — in case that helps you formulate a theory:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of last night’s show, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.