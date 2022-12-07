Jim Ross shoots on John Laurinaitis

Former WWE talent relations executive John Laurinaitis exited the company earlier this year as a result of the Board’s investigation into his & Vince McMahon’s alleged sexual misconduct and payments made to keep their partners/accusers quiet.

McMahon was also ousted from the company as a result of the scandal, though he maintains a controlling ownership stake. For that and other reasons, you’ll be hard-pressed to find many prominent names who are willing to say anything negative about Vince on the record.

The man known as Johnny Ace, though? There’s a lot of grumbling in the pro wrestling business about Laurinaitis, included some new comments from the man who brought him into the WWE fold — Jim Ross.

On a recent edition of his Grillin’ JR podcast (via WrestlingNews.co), the former “Voice of WWE” and current AEW play-by-play announcer said:

“I had a hard time as time went on trusting Laurinaitis. That’s sad to say. I hired him. I gave him a job when he needed it. I don’t think he treated me quite right. He just wanted to show Vince that he was a better manager than JR and all these things. So now his ass is without a job and he deserves the Goddamn misery that he’s living, that I perceive that he’s living, and I didn’t like how he treated me.”

Ross’ relationship with McMahon always seemed like a roller coaster ride, and it sounds like his dealings with Vince’s right-hand man were even rockier.