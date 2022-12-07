Isla Dawn made her debut on NXT last month, costing her old NXT UK rival Alba Fyre the Women’s title.

So it’s not surprise that after Dawn made her in-ring debut at the WWE Performance Center with a victory over Chase U’s Thea Hail last night (Dec. 6), Fyre attacked her. That led to a referee getting a face-full of Isla’s “poison mist”, and play-by-play man Vic Joseph telling us, “a biblical wrath could be coming to NXT!”

We don’t know about all that, but this rekindled feud did earn a spot on the Dec. 10 Deadline card, which now looks like this:

• Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT championship • Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom in an Iron Survivor Challenge match • Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell in a Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match • Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The New Day for the NXT Tag Team titles • Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

