Isla Dawn made her debut on NXT last month, costing her old NXT UK rival Alba Fyre the Women’s title.
So it’s not surprise that after Dawn made her in-ring debut at the WWE Performance Center with a victory over Chase U’s Thea Hail last night (Dec. 6), Fyre attacked her. That led to a referee getting a face-full of Isla’s “poison mist”, and play-by-play man Vic Joseph telling us, “a biblical wrath could be coming to NXT!”
We don’t know about all that, but this rekindled feud did earn a spot on the Dec. 10 Deadline card, which now looks like this:
• Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT championship
• Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom in an Iron Survivor Challenge match
• Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell in a Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match
• Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The New Day for the NXT Tag Team titles
• Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn
Let us know what you think of Dawn’s NXT prime rollout so far, and the line-up for Saturday night — right after you check out this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night’s NXT:
- Axiom vs. Chase vs. Wagner — Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match
- Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews prepare for NXT Deadline
- Indus Sher decline challenge from The Creed Brothers
- Xyon Quinn vs. Tony D’Angelo
- Dijak and Tony D’Angelo encircle Wes Lee
- Scrypts will target the chosen ones
- Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey
- Thea Hail vs. Isla Dawn
- Malik Blade & Edris Enofé vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
- Javier Bernal is going through it
- Who will win the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge?
- The New Day crashes Pretty Deadly’s “Christmas Story”
- Lyra Valkyria descends on NXT next week
- Choo vs. Hartwell vs. Henley - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match
- Indi Hartwell calls out Toxic Attraction
- “Grayson Waller Effect” ignites brawl ahead of NXT Deadline
- The New Day crash NXT (Digital Exclusive)
For complete results and the live blog for Dec. 6’s Deadline go home episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...