The New Day challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at Deadline

Drew Gulak wasn’t the only wrestler from Friday Night SmackDown to show up on NXT television this week.

No, The New Day also made a special surprise appearance.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston interrupted Pretty Deadly reading a Christmas story to throw down an interesting challenge — considering the NXT tag team champions currently have no match scheduled for the Deadline event that is just days away from taking place in Orlando, Florida, why not put the straps on the line against ya boys?

A brawl ensued, one The New Day got the best of. The segment ended with Woods and Kingston holding the NXT tag titles above their heads.

A sign of things to come?

It hasn’t been made official as of this writing but they wouldn’t run this angle just days before showtime if they weren’t planning on actually following through with it.

Like it? Does it make you want to tune into Deadline more than you did before?