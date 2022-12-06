Drew Gulak shows up in NXT

While Hank Walker was taking on Charlie Dempsey during this week’s episode of NXT TV, the camera abruptly cut to the entrance aisle and showed Drew Gulak standing there looking in on the action. That would be the same Gulak who had been working on the Friday Night SmackDown brand, although he’s rarely seen on television and the main roster apparently has nothing for him.

You know what that sometimes means.

We didn’t really get much of an idea of why Gulak is here, at least not during this segment. He simply watched the match on display in the ring, one that saw Dempsey twist Walker up and submit him right in the center. Commentary openly wondered what he was doing.

After Dempsey’s win, Gulak simply smiled and walked to the backstage area without saying a word.

The last time we saw him on TV, he was putting over Karrion Kross just after his return to WWE. Before that, he was being used to help get Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair over back in late April.

Which is all to say there’s more that can be done with a talent like him.

We’ll see what NXT does in the weeks to come.

Get complete NXT results and coverage of this week’s show right here.