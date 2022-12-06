This week’s episode of NXT TV represented the go home show to the upcoming Deadline Premium Live Event scheduled for this Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, in Orlando. That meant running the two triple threat wild card matches to determine the finally two wrestlers in the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

First, Von Wagner, Andre Chase, and Axiom went at it at the top of the show to see who would get into the men’s match. While Wagner was largely dominant throughout, and Chase had his moments too, it was Axiom who scored the surprise pinfall on none other than Wagner.

Axiom joins a match that also features Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Grayson Waller.

Later, Indi Hartwell, Wendy Choo, and Fallon Henley went at it as the closing match of the show to see who would get into the women’s match. Choo seemed poised to get the job done but Hartwell took advantage in getting her out and finishing the job by pinning Henley to book her ticket.

Hartwell joins a match that also features Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James.

The updated NXT Deadline lineup: