Former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda debuts her WWE name

Just like mixed martial arts promotion Bellator did, WWE has high hopes for Valerie Loureda.

The 24 year old from Miami has plenty of talent — she was 4-1 in Bellator — with a compelling story — she’s the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE. She’s also a savvy self-promoter who isn’t afraid to use her sex appeal to get people’s attention online.

So when it came time to announce the name she’ll perform under at WWE, it’s no surprise the news came along with a revealing video:

Loureda signed with WWE over the summer, and made her NXT debut at an October house show. There, she took part in a Halloween-themed battle royal dressed as Space Jam’s Lola Bunny, so between that and her “Miami Vice” hashtag, we can see what inspired her to take the Lola Vice name.

She worked a mixed-tag a couple weeks later at another untelevised live event. Revealing her new moniker is probably a sign she’s getting closer to showing up on a Tuesday night in the not-too-distant future.

Let us know what you think about her new name. You can let us know what you think about the video too, but know that we won’t hesitant to * BONK * you right into horny jail.