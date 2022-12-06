 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Drew McIntyre injury update, replacement named for SmackDown Tag title match

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Yesterday (Dec. 5), Drew McIntyre announced that he was “medically disqualified” from competing on Friday’s SmackDown.

McIntyre was scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the blue brand’s Tag titles. In his stead, one of the Celtic Warrior’s Brawling Brutes buds will help him try to end Jimmy & Jey’s historic reign.

Meanwhile, we got an update on McIntyre’s situation. It’s from Wrestling Observer Radio, and delivered in Dave Meltzer-ese, but the main takeaways are that Drew didn’t want to miss Friday’s match, and that he should be back before too long:

“[McIntyre] is injured. I was told an injury, but it’s not from a firsthand source. But he’s supposed to be back for the Christmas [house] shows. So it’s only a couple of weeks, I know that. The only thing I know is that he wanted to wrestle and they would not let him wrestle. But it’s not like it’s going to be a long-term thing, at least as it stands right now.”

Here’s hoping McIntyre gets well soon, and that The Bloodline is prepared for BUTCH.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats