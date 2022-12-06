Drew McIntyre injury update, replacement named for SmackDown Tag title match

Yesterday (Dec. 5), Drew McIntyre announced that he was “medically disqualified” from competing on Friday’s SmackDown.

McIntyre was scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the blue brand’s Tag titles. In his stead, one of the Celtic Warrior’s Brawling Brutes buds will help him try to end Jimmy & Jey’s historic reign.

Ready for another BANGER this Friday night on #SmackDown?! pic.twitter.com/R57FAJRaf6 — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, we got an update on McIntyre’s situation. It’s from Wrestling Observer Radio, and delivered in Dave Meltzer-ese, but the main takeaways are that Drew didn’t want to miss Friday’s match, and that he should be back before too long:

“[McIntyre] is injured. I was told an injury, but it’s not from a firsthand source. But he’s supposed to be back for the Christmas [house] shows. So it’s only a couple of weeks, I know that. The only thing I know is that he wanted to wrestle and they would not let him wrestle. But it’s not like it’s going to be a long-term thing, at least as it stands right now.”

Here’s hoping McIntyre gets well soon, and that The Bloodline is prepared for BUTCH.