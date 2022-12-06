Woooooo! WWE’s new Ric Flair documentary gets a release date, and a trailer

Ric Flair has not been a fan of recent documentary work he’s been featured in. He still occasionally bad mouths Rory Karpf, the director of 2017’s Nature Boy, and don’t get him started on The Dark Side of The Ring team.

He’s been pretty excited about the new doc WWE and Tom Rinaldi have been working on, though. The Hall of Famer says it will address the good & bad of his life, and that his words won’t be edited without his approval (Flair’s main issue with Karpf’s work).

And now we know when we’ll be able to watch it — Dec. 26, and on which service — WWE Network’s domestic home, Peacock, naturally. We also know it will be called Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, and feature an interesting line-up of folks to talk about Naitch’s life, career and influence on pop culture, including Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Steven A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair.

Based on Flair’s promo and the press release, this sounds like it could a WWE-ized version of The Nature Boy’s story. So don’t be surprised if it spends a lot of time on the non-NWA/JCP/WCW portions of his career, or if it doesn’t really address controversies like “The Plane Ride From Hell” head-on. The trailer released today (Dec. 6) seems to indicate the big challenge Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will focus on is the impact his lifestyle’s had on his health.

The life and career of @RicFlairNatrBoy gets a close look as Woo! Becoming Ric Flair airs on December 26, streaming only on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/KjA8LN5kUP — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2022

We’ll have to watch to find out, though. And in a few weeks, we’ll be able to do just that.

