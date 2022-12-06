Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga on Raw

Dec. 4 was the 13 year anniversary of the death of Umaga, who died at the far too young age of 36 in 2009. His legacy lives on, however, as the Samoan Dynasty continues going strong in WWE up to today, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Jey Uso, his nephew, remembered him on that date this year:

And Solo Sikoa paid tribute during Monday Night Raw in Washington D.C. this week just one day later by hitting Matt Riddle with Umaga’s finish, the Samoan Spike. He looked damn good doing it too:

Solo Sikoa paying tribute to Umaga by using the Samoan Spike ruled.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/G8Ci80Fn5L — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) December 6, 2022

Corey Graves recently compared Sikoa to Umaga, saying he has “the same hard hitting impact, the same savagery once he gets going.” He meant it in the best way possible.

Umaga would surely be proud of everything his family continues to do.

