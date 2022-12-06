Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: It’s the final push for Saturday’s Deadline PLE, and there are two spots left in the Iron Survivor matches. Axiom, Andre Chase & Von Wagner will battle for one of them, with the winner joining the other men’s match entrants on The Grayson Waller Effect. Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell & Fallon Henley duke it out for the last women’s spot. Plus, Tony D’Angelo returns, Pretty Deadly bring us “A Real Christmas Story”, and more!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 6

The show opens with commentary hyping up tonight’s show.

Chase U appear backstage as Duke Hudson gives Andre Chase a pep talk.

Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner (Iron Survivor Wildcard Qualifying Match)

Wagner hot out the gates, blasting both of his opponents, Chase whips him off the ropes and Von drops him with a shoulder block and grabs side headlocks on both of his opponents. Off the ropes, babyfaces with double shoulder blocks, double suplex, Andre goes for a pinfall and calls it a teachable moment!

Axiom pressing in with strikes, a dropkick, a heel hook but Wagner comes over and beats up on them! Von with an elevated wristlock, knucklelock, Axiom revrses, step-up tijeras with an arm drag and he follows it with a dropkick! O’Connor roll denied, rolling northern lights into a standing moonsault for two!

Von press slams Axiom into Chase and we go to break!

Back from commercial, everybody jockeying for position in the turnbuckles, Chase powerbombs Wagner and cuts Axiom off, Von recovers... SUPERPLEX PUTS AXIOM INTO VON WAGNER! C-H-A-S-E-U boots on the big man, ducking a lariat, lariat sends Von to the floor, Axiom blocked, duck an axehandle, suicide dive!

Back inside, Axiom gets caught, Tiger Driver... NOT ENOUGH! Axiom with a flying armbar but Andre keeps his hands clasped and goes for the deadlift only for Von to blast him with a boot! Bodyscissors sleeper from Axiom, Wagner overpowers him and slams Chase... NOT ENOUGH!

Axiom clobbers Wagner...

Axiom wins by pinfall with the Golden Ratio, qualifying for a spot in the men’s Iron Survivor match.

Julius Creed is examined by a medic, who, after Ivy Nile insists he take a more thorough look, says there’s too much swelling for him to be willing to clear him to compete.

And so we go to break.

Back from commercial we get a video package where Apollo Crews goes sailing with Bron Breakker and they have a friendly little rivalry and it’s rather charming, actually.

Bryson Montana is in the ring to get squashed but Indus Sher mess his day up instead.

Javier Bernal makes his entrance and suffers a tragic hamstring injury when he sees Indus Sher in the ring.

Veer Mahaan gets on the mic and says that they want the Creeds at 100% and they’ll wait until they’re ready. Sanga warns not to keep them waiting so long.

Diamond Mine come out, held back by security, and stare Indus Sher down.

An excited Thea Hail comes screaming backstage talking about how excited she is to have a match against Isla Dawn tonight.

Duke Hudson tries to talk her out of having the match but Andre Chase gives his assent and Thea runs off excited about it. Hudson tries to chastise Chase for giving in but he screams and slams a door and walks off and we go to break.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

Quinn stampeding D’Angelo into the corner, whip across, fireman’s carry, slip out, Tony drops him with a lariat! Pressing the attack...

Tony D’Angelo wins by pinfall with a slam.

Post-match, Tony gets on the mic and says he’s back, baby! He’s like a shiny new hubcap and he goes on to call Wes Lee out for cheapshotting him and injuring him and then eating out on that reputation—

Enter Wes Lee.

He welcomes D’Angelo back and says after he beat Carmelo Hayes, Donovan Dijak came out and dropped him, so if Tony wants at him and his title, he has to get in line behind Dijak. Tony says he doesn’t care, and his business with Dijak will have to wait.

Dijak appears on the tron and says as long as Tony stays out of his way he won’t have to come clean up his streets, and he advises Wes Lee to keep his name out of his mouth and neither of them can do anything to stop him decimating NXT. Stacks tells Lee there’s nowhere to run and shoves him!

Wes rebounds off the ropes and shoves him back and makes a clean escape to the floor!

We get a recap of Hank Walker chatting with Charlie Dempsey and setting up a match.

Hank makes his entrance and we go to break.

Back from commercial, we get a SCRYPTS vignette.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

Collar and elbow, Walker into the corner, Dempsey fights out with uppercuts and slaps, Hank counters with a slam! Whip into the corner, uppercuts, gutwrench suplex, cover for two and he follows it up with a double wristlock! Drew Gulak comes to ringside, Charlie wrenches it in!

Hank fights back, Dempsey with a half crab, turning him over, cracking into his leg with a kneebar before trapping the leg with a stepover toehold and applying a reverse chinlock...

Charlie Dempsey wins by submission with a leg-trap reverse chinlock.

A festively dressed Pretty Deadly are walking backstage to send us to break.

Back from commercial, Grayson Waller is interviewed backstage.

He says tonight’s gonna be exciting because it’s only four days until Deadline and he taunts the interviewer about how he can do her job better than she does but tonight he wants to see where his opponents’ heads are at and make them feel the Grayson Waller Effect.

Pretty Deadly sit on Santa’s throne in a festive holiday-themed ring and read the “Real” Christmas Story they wrote. It’s in the style of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and it’s about how they stayed up with their bulging sacks to be the greatest, tastiest gift of them all, tag team champions who will never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever lose.

NEW DAY ARE HERE ON A TUESDAY NIGHT!

They say that was a good story but they want to tell a story about who they’re gonna defend the tag titles against at Deadline. They say they’ve beaten everybody, right? Everybody except ya boys the New Day! They demand they put the tag titles on the line on Saturday so they can win them!

A brawl breaks out and New Day get the better of the tag champs and send them packing, smashing oversized presents onto their heads and superkicking them to the floor!

We see Isla Dawn giggling in front of an Ouija board and she tells Alba Fyre she hopes she’s watching tonight, and we go to break.

Back from commercial, Big Body Javi is strolling along like normal when an interview rolls up and he starts hobbling.

He says he wasn’t looking over his shoulder, he just has a twitch, and Javi ain’t scared of nothing. Indus Sher took one look at him and said they don’t want none of this.

Ikemen Jiro gets roped into the conversation and calls Bernal “Big Body Chicken.”

Isla Dawn vs. Thea Hail

Dawn running hot early on, Cobra Clutch, whip reversed, trading forearms as Hail strings a comeback together! Axehandles, uppercut in the corner, leg hook northern lights suplex, fired up, springboard senton... NOPE! Isla cuts her off with a lariat, inverted headlock...

Isla Dawn wins by pinfall with an inverted headlock elbow drop.

Post-match, Alba Fyre hits the ring and attacks Dawn! Referees swarm and pull them apart, Dawn spits the poison mist and a referee goes down clutching his eyes!

We get a Kiana James vignette about how she’s going to strategize to win Iron Survivor.

Briggs and Jensen make their entrance to send us to break.

Back from commercial, we get another vignette for Lyra Valkyria, who will be making her debut next week.

Briggs and Jensen (Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Blade and Enofe working Jensen over to start, quick tags and double-teams, Kiana James’ assistant slides a letter into Brooks’ jacket as the assault continues! Edris with a big elbow drop, Von Wagner shows up and brawls Odyssey Jones to the back, giving Jensen a chance to hit a heel kick and get the tag...

Briggs and Jensen win by pinfall with a lariat from Josh Briggs on Edris Enofe.

Post-match, both teams are good sports and exchange fist bumps.

We get a Roxanne Perez video package where she talks about how the only person that can stop her from winning on Saturday is herself.

Indi Hartwell makes her entrance and we go to break.

Back from commercial, we get an Iron Survivor explainer video.

Fallon Henley is backstage when Briggs and Jensen roll up to pep talk her while Brooks looks at the letter Kiana’s assistant slipped in his jacket. It’s VIP tickets to Deadline and he’s all excited about it but Henley stomps off in a huff.

Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Wendy Choo (Iron Survivor Qualifying Match)

Feeling out gives way to Henley on Hartwell, Choo interrupts with a jawbreaker and she and Fallon trade forearms! Henley with a knee lift and a waistlock, standing switch, O’Connor roll, blasting Indi off the apron on the kickout! Big boot in the corner, Fallon with a tijeras / headlock takeover combo on the both of them!

Hartwell blasts her with a boot on the floor and we go to break!

Back from commercial, Hartwell gets Choo hanging in the Tree of Woe and throws Henley into her! Kicks to the chest, Wendy sends her packing with a kick, Fallon with forearms for both of them and a leg lariat for Indi! Stacking them up in the corner, back elbow, off the ropes, spin-out X-Factor... CHOO BREAKS IT UP!

Big belly-to-belly suplex on Henley, cartwheel Stinger Splash on Hartwell, but Indi catches her with a spinebuster... FALLON BREAKS IT UP! Hartwell gets her up in the turnbuckles, jockeying for position, Choo joins in... TOWER OF DOOM! Sending Indi packing in the aftermath, Wendy with a sheerdrop brainbuster... STILL NO!

Choo with a splash, Indi throws her out of the ring...

Indi Hartwell wins by pinfall with a sliding elbow on Fallon Henley, qualifying for the women’s Iron Survivor match.

We see the men’s Iron Survivor entrants making their way to the ring for the Grayson Waller Effect and we go to break.

Back from commercial, Toxic Attraction talk about Iron Survivor.

Indi Hartwell rolls up and says Saturday is her day.

Grayson Waller welcomes us to the Grayson Waller effect, with all of his opponents on Saturday in the ring.

He says it’s an honor to be in the ring with them on Saturday and introduces them all with smart alec quips— Axiom, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and Carmelo Hayes. And now to the questions, Fit Finlay asks what advantage they have to win Iron Survivor.

Carmelo Hayes pitches his bonafides as the A Champion, but JD gives him a talking to about lactic acid building up in his muscles and how he’ll be in the lion’s den. McDonagh knows he can go through 25 minutes of hell and he’s got a bigger gas tank than any of them.

Hayes tells Waller he wouldn’t know anything about going 25 minutes. Gacy says individuals are selfish and when the stakes are high people will trample over each other just to get the things they want, and his thoughtful togetherness will let him see the field at Deadline and he’ll act accordingly.

Axiom agrees with Joe, they’ll all act differently in the match, and the Iron Survivor challenge is just that, a challenge. In order to win, they must evolve, and his ability to adapt is his strongest trait. Further, he wants to be in the match first or second to maximize the amount of time he has to make falls.

He wants JD to be in there early with him so that he can get revenge for his knee, and McDonagh says he doesn’t need to worry about the penalty box, but rather what hospital he’s going to be put in. Gacy applauds him for putting Axiom in the hospital and says he wants to come in at #4 to take advantage of everyone being tired and put them in the penalty box for 90 second as all their hopes and dreams drift away.

Carmelo says JD and Gacy both shot their shot and missed, and they don’t want this like he wants this.

A brawl breaks out, Axiom dives on Hayes, Gacy takes McDonagh to the floor, and Grayson lands a tope con giro on all of them before walking off up the ramp! Referees arrive to separate them!

That’s the show, folks.