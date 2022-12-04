Seth Rollins paid tribute to Brodie Lee in Rochester

WWE hit Rochester, New York for a house show last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) and Seth Rollins, recognizing an opportunity to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee, who was from there, did just that:

Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester pic.twitter.com/5BEwryZXZI — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 4, 2022

“He passed away a couple of years ago about this time and this is really the first time I’ve been here with a microphone in my hand in his city to tell him how much I miss him, and how much I love him. “You know, I just wanted to say tonight was for him. Every single time we’re in Rochester, in my heart, that means we’re here for him. It’s Saturday, and you know what that means. So do your damn thing and sing my song.”

Lee died in December 2020 at the too young age of 41 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was beloved amongst both fans and his peers, who have never stopped paying tribute to him in the years since. Something tells me that will continue for a long time to come.