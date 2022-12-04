Charlotte Flair will return to a totally different SmackDown women’s division

Charlotte Flair posted a photo on her Instagram stories the other day of herself standing alongside Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre with a caption that read “thank you ladies.” Most made the obvious connection — she’s preparing to return to WWE television and training with some of the top women in NXT down in Orlando as part of that.

It’s almost hard to believe but Flair has been gone from WWE for the better part of 2022. Her last match took place on May 8 at WrestleMania Backlash, where she put over Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship before taking off to get married and enjoy a long vacation.

The division she’ll be returning to has changed quite a bit since then:

Sasha Banks and Naomi were still around when Flair left. They walked out just a couple weeks later

Raquel Rodriguez had just debuted on the main roster before Flair left, and is now solidified as a featured player, though she’s spent a lot of time working in the tag team division

Liv Morgan had an entire three month run as champion

Shayna Baszler was running around with Natalya in a tag team going nowhere back in May. She’s now aligned with Rousey

Sonya Deville was right at the tail end of her run as a WWE official when Charlotte was still there, as she was removed from that literally the next night on Raw. She’s now a singles wrestler

Zelina Vega was out injured for seven months but is now back and running around with Legado del Fantasma

B-Fab returned to the company alongside her Hit Row stablemates

Emma made her return to the company after nearly five years away

Lacey Evans is now working a new gimmick getting back to basics as a former member of the United States Marine Corps.

Maxxine Dupri hasn’t wrestled but she debuted on the main roster and is now on the blue brand running Maximum Male Models

Scarlett is now there, though she doesn’t wrestle and only ever acts as a manager for Karrion Kross

Tegan Nox has made her return after over a year away

Sarah Logan has made her return after a couple of years away but she’s now known as Valhalla and is running around with The Viking Raiders

That’s a lot! Plenty of fresh matchups to look forward to.

And, hey, if they stretch this for another month-and-a-half and she returns at Royal Rumble, who knows what else could change in that time? Clearly a lot!