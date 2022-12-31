Our greatest wrestler-turned-actor visited SmackDown last night

A quote from filmmaker Rian Johnson, who recently directed WWE Hall of Famer-elect Dave Bautista in Glass Onion (and was gifted a replica WWE title from our man Batista for his efforts), took a couple spins through the internet news cycle this past week.

Johnson told The Atlantic he believes Bautista to be the best wrestler-turned-actor:

“When I was writing [Duke Cody, Bautista’s MRA/NRA influencer character in Glass Onion], I was picturing a scrawny dude who’s trying to overcompensate. When Bautista was brought up, I was instantly so smitten by the idea. I’ve been a very big fan of his dramatic chops as an actor. “I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely, immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that’s what I was excited about. This is someone who has the physical trappings of someone who would play it big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role.”

We bring this up for a few reasons.

One, to say Johnson is right. Dwayne Johnson is a bigger star, and John Cena might yet catch up to his old OVW classmate when it comes to dramatic chops (we got more pathos from Cena in one season of Peacemaker than we did in 20 years of WWE Superstardom). But Bautista has always had the sensitivity the Knives Out auteur speaks off — go back and watch his turn on Rey Mysterio back in 2009 if you need proof. He’s also brought more passion for the craft of acting than either of his two rivals for the title of best wrestler-turned-actor, both of whom seem to be more focused on being a draw than being a thespian.

Two, it’s a holiday weekend, but we’ve got to feed the content machine. This is a great topic for discussion. And even though we’re a few days late on it, we do have a tie-in. Look who was backstage for at least a little while when SmackDown hit Tampa last night (Dec. 30)!

#SmackDown Was Awesome tonight and always Great to see all of my @WWE Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V7qtVc8H6x — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 31, 2022

It’s great to see Titus O’Neil and friends, but we’re focused on one specific friend here. That’s our greatest wrestler-turned-actor, Dave Bautista.

Now let’s hope he was there to talk to his pal Hunter about inducting him into the Hall of Fame. The WrestleMania WWE is about to hold in “Hollywood” would probably be a good place to do that. So come on Triple H. Give us what we want!