AJ Styles reveals he’ll be out with a broken ankle

We’ve been waiting for an update on AJ Styles since word went around that the dreaded “X” was thrown up after he appeared to injure his leg on Thursday, Dec. 28’s WWE house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The 45 year old managed to finish the match after landing badly after Finn Bálor threw him over the top rope while countering a Styles Clash, but it went to a quick finish. Fan tweets and videos indicated he had to be helped to the back by his O.C. teammates Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Reports then said it was a legit injury, likely to his ankle, but we didn’t have any more information.

Until this morning (Dec. 31), when AJ tweeted this:

Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 31, 2022

The good news is that he won’t require surgery, which means it wasn’t a severe break that did major damage to surrounding ligaments and tissue. It still likely means he’ll be out for at least a couple months.

As AJ points out in his tweet, that’s a long stretch for a guy who’s been blessed with good health throughout his lengthy career. His last big injury in WWE — a separated shoulder he suffered in the 2020 Royal Rumble match — only kept him off television for a few weeks.

We’ll see how quickly those Phenomenal healing powers can get him back in the ring this time.