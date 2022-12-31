Damn, Ricochet cracked GUNTHER

GUNTHER and Braun Strowman were in the midst of taking their feud to the next level during Friday Night SmackDown this week when Ricochet decided to join the party. He wanted to assist Strowman, who was becoming a victim of THAT DAMN NUMBERS GAME, seeing as the big fella was there for him in a similar situation recently.

Unfortunately, that resulted in what I can only assume was an accidental chair shot to the head:

Ouch!

You can see even the fan in the red shirt in the front row was shocked at how the chair connected. It would appear as though Ricochet’s idea was to do what he did immediately after this, rush over to the ropes and swing the chair so it would hit the apron to get the sound effect. That just relies on his opponent to move out of the way first, something Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser did but GUNTHER was unable to.

It appeared to be a simple miscommunication.

GUNTHER was immediately attended to by WWE officials and walked out with a towel on his head. PW Insider noted after the show that they were told he “seemed okay” after. Let’s hope that’s the case.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: