When Ronda Rousey made a surprise return to WWE earlier this year at Royal Rumble 2022, it was quickly reported that WWE already had plans for her to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39.

The first part of that report came to fruition when Ronda lost against Flair in April at AT&T Stadium. However, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says plans have now changed for next year’s ‘Mania in Hollywood:

“Right now, [Lynch vs. Rousey] is not the plan. Things change, like we said. I don’t know what Ronda’s match is or Becky’s match but as of today, as of this morning, it was said to me it is very unlikely, and another person who is very well-connected said, ‘I heard it’s dead’ and I asked and it’s not dead because nothing’s dead in WWE, somebody could get hurt and...but definitely not the plan right now.”

Rousey and Lynch have unfinished business with each other in kayfabe after Flair was shoehorned into their WrestleMania 35 main event match in 2019. But it sounds like Triple H’s team has changed course from Vince McMahon’s original plan for both women at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think Rousey and Lynch will face at the biggest pro wrestling show in 2023, Cagesiders?