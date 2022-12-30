Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight match set for Royal Rumble (UPDATED)

UPDATE: WWE confirmed the match will happen and it will be a “Pitch Black match.” They did not explain what that is, other than that it’s sponsored by Mountain Dew. Original story below.

The first wrestler who ran afoul of Bray Wyatt following his return to WWE was LA Knight, the artist formerly known as Max Dupri who found himself once more. He’s been fantastic in that role too, acting as a legitimately charismatic foil for the equally charismatic former Fiend.

I say “former” but there’s a lot we still don’t know about where this Wyatt character is going.

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Knight got good and fed up with Wyatt talking and talking and in response to it — not to mention the backstage attacks — he laid out a challenge.

A match at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Jan. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Wyatt quickly accepted:

They didn’t outright say it was official but you know the deal — if it goes this far on TV, they’re definitely doing the match. We’ll just have to wait and see if they work some sort of gimmick into it.

The Royal Rumble match card so far: