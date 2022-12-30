WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 30, 2022) with a live show emanating from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, featuring the latest build towards next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: John Cena teams up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. This is Cena’s first match in WWE since September 2021.

Elsewhere on the card: Ronda Rousey defends the SmackDown women’s championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Sheamus goes one-on-one with Solo Sikoa, Lacey Evans begins her mission to destroy every woman in WWE, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 30