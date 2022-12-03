Ric Flair claims Randy Orton will be ‘back better than ever’

Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, dealing with a back injury that was worse than perhaps anyone realized. Back in late September, word got around that people within WWE were “very concerned” about the severity of it.

Two months later, reports came out that he got fusion surgery and he’ll be on the shelf for some time.

Considering his age, the surgery, and the length of his career before all this, one might believe he won’t be coming back. Indeed, rumors have said WWE would feel lucky to ever get him back.

Well, if Ric Flair is to be believed, Orton is definitely coming back. As he told it on a recent episode of his podcast (via Inside the Ropes):

“I talk to him all the time. Yeah, I asked him and talked about his surgery because I didn’t think he wanted me to share. But yeah, he’ll be back better than ever. There’s a look of a great wrestler, look at him, he just looks good. I mean, he carries himself very [well] I think him and Roman would be huge. I think him and Cody would be huge. There’s some really big matches...”

Let’s hope this is one of the times Ric Flair is right and Orton recovers well enough to keep doing what he loves.