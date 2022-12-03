Kurt Angle doesn’t think he’ll wrestle again

WWE announced during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown that one of its most beloved Hall of Famers, Kurt Angle, will be returning to television next week for a birthday celebration.

Does that mean there’s at least a chance, however small it may be, that a “last match” situation could see itself play out?

Unlikely.

That’s according to the man himself, who recently told Sportskeeda he’s done for, and if he did work again it would be under specific conditions you might be familiar with from other “last match” scenarios we’ve seen recently:

“I had knee replacements five months ago. I’m good. I think I had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be like a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I would make sure it’d be a tag match so I wasn’t exposed. “And it’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, ‘Hey, I can’t really wrestle anymore but watch me in my next match!’ But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person, and I’m just saying I’m not like I used to be and never will be. But you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match.”

That’s entirely fair. Angle had a long, injury filled career that stands up as one of the best no matter how it closed out. And some do wish there was a better ending to it.

But that’s okay. We still get to celebrate him next week, right?