Kevin Owens feels like WWE might open the Forbidden Door to the indies

Kevin Owens is in the midst of successful WWE career that figures to continue for the next 5-10 years or more. Before it started though, he had a successful run on the independents that could have lasted a lot longer if he hadn’t signed with The ‘E.

It’s one of the reasons that when his contract was about to be up at this time last year, a lot of people figured he’d follow his friend Adam Cole to AEW. Wrestlers in Tony Khan’s employ don’t have carte blanche to take any booking they want, but they have a lot more freedom to work indie and international dates than WWE Superstars do.

Re-upping with WWE’s worked out quite well for KO. And it’s a new day in the company with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan & Triple H running things. Multiple members of the roster will be working dates in Japan in the coming months. Could that be leading to something like a surprise PWG appearance for the man who used to wrestle there under his real name?

On After The Bell, he told Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick he thinks it might be possible:

“I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I came up and I still have so many friends there. There’s a few independent companies that are still very near and dear to my heart that I’d love to maybe one day show back up on just for fun whether it’s a promo or maybe it’s a match. “That’s stuff that over the years that I’ve always kind of thought, ‘Hey man, it’d be really cool if I got to do that one day.’ Now it feels like more of a possibility than ever. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen but it feels like it could now.”

We don’t have anything more than feelings to go off either, but we don’t think Owens is dreaming. Even letting talent make unscheduled, non-televised appearances on the indie scene could be a selling point when luring free agents, and a way to maintain goodwill with the most cantankerous portions of the wrestling fanbase.

Lots of things that make sense don’t happen though. Let us know what your felling is in the comments below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTT1FOsZ6FI