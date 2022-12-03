Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Survivor Series 2022 and all of its fallout, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Ronda Rousey

The pickings were slim for the Stock Down side this week, so the fan backlash to Rousey’s bad match at Survivor Series is enough to get her on this list despite retaining her SmackDown women’s championship at the event.

Rousey has been back in WWE for almost a full year, and the body of work in 2022 is enough to not only conclude that her performances are worse than her 2018-2019 run, but also that she’s not getting better. That WWE brought in Brian Kendrick to try helping her at Survivor Series could be an indication that they expect more from Rousey than what she has delivered.

Stock Down #2: Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been back in WWE for nearly two months and has wrestled zero matches. Maybe the story he’s building up with Uncle Howdy will all be worth it down the line, but for now it’s not clear why the Wyatt character returned to a wrestling company if he never intends to actually wrestle, and instead prefers to stand around doing nothing.

Wyatt was a non-factor at Survivor Series and didn’t do much of anything to advance his storyline with LA Knight this week (Dec. 2) on SmackDown. It was a very boring week for Bray Wyatt in WWE.

Stock Down #1: Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL was losing matches or fights all week long. They started off with a loss in the women’s WarGames match despite having the advantage in the fight. They followed up on Raw with Dakota Kai losing a singles match against Candice LeRae, and Becky Lynch fighting off all three members of Damage CTRL by herself at a merchandise table. Bayley and her pals ended the week in a skirmish with Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox on SmackDown, and the heels once again were sent packing.

They’re getting plenty of TV time, but Damage CTRL could certainly use a few more wins to back up all of Bayley’s tough talk. Not getting the better of lopsided 3-on-1 or 3-on-2 fights shows that they are all bark and no bite.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch returned to the ring at Survivor Series, where she received the big showcase moment at WarGames with a high spot off the top of the cage to score her team the victory. Lynch then appeared on this week’s (Nov. 28) Raw with “The Man” gimmick fully intact, and even took her promo directly into the live audience to have a fun moment with a fan named Bob.

There’s no doubt that Lynch will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match now that she’s back in WWE.

Stock Up #2: Ricochet & Santos Escobar

WWE used the SmackDown World Cup tournament to elevate both of these wrestlers, giving them the main event spotlight on last night’s episode of SmackDown. They put on a great match, as expected, demonstrating why they belong in that spot.

Stock Up #1: Sami Zayn

Zayn’s loyalty to Roman Reigns and betrayal of Kevin Owens was the focal point of the men’s WarGames match. With Jey Uso now finally on the bandwagon, it looks like Zayn has gone from being an Honorary Uce to a full-fledged member of The Bloodline. Zayn capped off his great week with a victory over Sheamus on SmackDown.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?