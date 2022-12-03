Robert Roode reveals he recently underwent neck fusion surgery

A couple months ago, Robert Roode shared that he’d been to Birmingham, Alabama to meet with members of the Andrews Sports Medicine and Southlake Orthopedic medical staffs. Since then, we’d heard he was on his way back to WWE, and likely bound for SmackDown.

But we probably should have questioned those reports a little more. Wrestlers don’t usually go to see Dr. Andrews & team for something minor. And while it usually leads to successful outcomes, their treatment plan doesn’t usually include a quick return to the ring.

Sure enough, Roode posted yesterday (Dec. 2) that he recently underwent neck fusion surgery at the Andrews Clinic.

Big thank you to Dr Andy Cordover and his amazing staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham Alabama C5/6 fusion is complete. Now the work begins. Recovery and Rehabilitation. Looking forward to the challenge

Roode also thanked his wife.

As we said, there are plenty of folks who’ve undergone similar procedures and returned to wrestling. Roode very well could too. But he’s also 46 years old with a lot of towns made and bumps taken over a more than two decade career. By all accounts he’s got a good relationship with Triple H and WWE’s current management team, and there were reports earlier in the year of him moving into a player/coach role for the company. That might be a likely path for the former NXT, United States, and Raw & SmackDown Tag champ.

We’ll see what happens. For now, we’re glad the surgery went well, and we hope the recovery allows Roode to take on a role of his choice in the not-too-distant future.

He’ll be GLORIOUS at whatever that is. We’d bet our Beer Money on it.