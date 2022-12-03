Karrion Kross calls out injured wrestler

There are some wrestlers who actually work better when they’re presented through carefully packaged vignettes, and Karrion Kross is very much one of them. This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown gave us a great example of that.

Consider:

“This universe is one giant storm. It’s chaos, randomness. And I embraced this truth a long time ago, I embraced it. But others, they struggle with this reality. And the more they fight against it they come to find that it puts them in all the places they really don’t want to be. I had to show Drew McIntyre this, and I had to teach Madcap Moss that you don’t walk against the wind. Now, now it’s time to take someone else into the eye of the storm. Scarlett…”

This man is magnetic in these wonderfully produced pieces. There’s something especially sinister about him targeting a wrestler who is currently out injured, and that comes across with this creepy ass video.

I kind of love this.

Am I the only one?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: