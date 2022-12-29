Match stopped after AJ Styles suffers apparent injury at WWE house show

Well, this doesn’t look good at all.

During WWE’s house show tonight (Dec. 29) in Hershey, Pennsylvania, AJ Styles teamed up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take on The Judgment Day in a six man tag team match. Based on fan accounts on site, Styles appears to have injured his left leg or ankle after doing a spot over the top rope to the floor outside.

The match was stopped and Styles remained sitting down while WWE officials checked him out. He was eventually helped up and walked to the back with assistance from multiple people.

Damn not liking this, one of the refs gave up the X for @AJStylesOrg hope he is okay! #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/nrdBh8BUG7 — JJ - ElSamplerPod (@jjelsamplerpod) December 30, 2022

It looked like WWE was moving Styles and his stablemates in The O.C. in a new direction following an extended TV feud with The Judgment Day. Whatever plans WWE had for the group heading into Royal Rumble 2023 will likely be put on hold if Styles is forced to miss an extended period of time due to injury.

We’ll bring you more on this story as we have it, Cagesiders.