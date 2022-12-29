Here’s WWE referee Jessika Carr hitting Sami Zayn with a Stone Cold Stunner

Sami Zayn is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his life tomorrow night (Dec. 30) on SmackDown when he teams up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to take on Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena.

The pressure on Sami might be causing him to crack, because he got into a spat with referee Jessika Carr during a six man tag team match on a house show last night in Greensboro, North Carolina. Zayn made the mistake of shoving his finger at her face one too many times, and so she let him have it with a Stone Cold Stunner:

Kevin Owens seemed impressed with Carr’s technique before delivering a stunner of his own on Zayn for the pinfall victory.

If Sami and Roman want to give themselves a better chance to beat Cena and Owens tomorrow night on SmackDown, they might want to get the Wise Man to call Adam Pearce and make sure Carr is not the referee for their match.

What did you think of Jessika Carr’s stunner, Cagesiders?