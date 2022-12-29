NXT numbers come crashing down

After a couple weeks of some pretty decent numbers, the NXT brand is ending the year on a down note as far as the ratings and viewership are concerned.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the Dec. 27 episode had an audience of 588,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both of these numbers were way down from last week’s 705,000 and 0.15, respectively. If you scan through NXT’s ratings in the key demo during the second half of 2022, you won’t find a number lower than this week’s 0.12. 588K viewers is tied for third lowest during that same range of dates.

NXT landed in 25th place on cable for the night in the key demo, which was also down from last week’s 21st place finish.

The post-Christmas episode of NXT was pre-taped for the second consecutive week. Even though it featured a North American championship match and a Battle for the Bar, that wasn’t enough to keep a chunk of last week’s audience from finding something else to do with their time.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

