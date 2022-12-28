Time to reset that “Days since last kidnapping” sign at the WWE Performance Center to “0”.

And they were doing so well. According to my unofficial record of crimes at the PC, no one from NXT had been kidnapped since around the time of WrestleMania 38 / Stand & Deliver. That was a rough few weeks when Rick Steiner, AJ Galante and Bron Breakker were abducted by Schism, Legado Del Fantasma and Schism, respectively.

Here’s hoping this doesn’t mean we’re heading back to the dark days of 2020, when Santos Escobar & company were scooping people up and throwing them in the back of vans out in the NXT parking lot — the Bermuda Triangle of the pro wrestling world.

We’ll let you know if Dijak reveals what he’s done with Stacks, or if Tony D’Angelo hosts a candlelight vigil or something. In the meantime, check out this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:

Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

Indus Sher lays down the challenge

Ikemen Jiro vs. Scrypts

Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend

Bron Breakker goes berserk

Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Schism

Alba Fyre challenges Isla Dawn

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James – Battle For The Bar Match

Drew Gulak Invitational teaches the world

Oro Mensah is bringing the vibes

Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo - NXT North American Championship Match

