Time to reset that “Days since last kidnapping” sign at the WWE Performance Center to “0”.
Where did Dijak take @Channing_WWE?!#WWENXT @WesLee_WWE @TonyDangeloWWE pic.twitter.com/P24CLCX17U— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2022
And they were doing so well. According to my unofficial record of crimes at the PC, no one from NXT had been kidnapped since around the time of WrestleMania 38 / Stand & Deliver. That was a rough few weeks when Rick Steiner, AJ Galante and Bron Breakker were abducted by Schism, Legado Del Fantasma and Schism, respectively.
Here’s hoping this doesn’t mean we’re heading back to the dark days of 2020, when Santos Escobar & company were scooping people up and throwing them in the back of vans out in the NXT parking lot — the Bermuda Triangle of the pro wrestling world.
We’ll let you know if Dijak reveals what he’s done with Stacks, or if Tony D’Angelo hosts a candlelight vigil or something. In the meantime, check out this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:
- Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh
- Indus Sher lays down the challenge
- Ikemen Jiro vs. Scrypts
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend
- Bron Breakker goes berserk
- Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Schism
- Alba Fyre challenges Isla Dawn
- Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James – Battle For The Bar Match
- Drew Gulak Invitational teaches the world
- Oro Mensah is bringing the vibes
- Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo - NXT North American Championship Match
