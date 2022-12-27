Toxic Attraction looks to a future without Mandy Rose

When Mandy Rose lost the NXT women’s championship to Roxanne Perez and was promptly released shortly after, it left a lot of questions regarding the future of her stablemates in Toxic Attraction, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. During this week’s episode of NXT TV, we got to hear straight from those two what the future will hold.

Here’s what they had to say:

Dolin: 2022 was the year of Toxic Attraction. We built an empire, the greatest women’s group in NXT history and, in our opinion, the greatest women’s faction in WWE history. Jayne: Name another faction that, despite our ultimate success, didn’t experience a heartbreaking loss. But even at our lowest points, the eyes of the entire world haven’t shifted from the attraction of NXT. Dolin: And I know what they’re all saying — ‘what are they gonna do? What’s their next move?’ But this group was created by doubt, motivated by those people writing us off. We reached superstardom stepping on the backs of non-believers. Jayne: We will rebuild, reconstruct, and return to glory. And it starts with taking down the woman that took down our empire.

There’s nowhere else to move but forward, right? And it only makes sense for them to target Perez, the storyline reason Rose is no longer around. It will be strange, at least at first, to see them without a third but they’re talented enough to make it work.

We’ll just have to wait and see how they do it.

