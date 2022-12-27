The next-to-last SmackDown of 2022 seemed to have a lot going against it. Airing on Dec. 23 at the start of a long Christmas weekend, the show was pre-taped. That means spoilers were out there, and those told people there weren’t going to be any major story beats playing out on the show.

But it also aired in the midst of a terrible cold spell & winter storm, which likely meant a lot of folks were in their homes looking for a fun way to spend a couple hours.

It all worked out to bring last Friday’s episode an audience of 2,376,000. That was more than 8.5% better than the week before, its highest viewership since Sept. 23, and among the better numbers of the year.

Ratings were also up. The .55 among 18-49 year olds was almost a 4% week-to-week improvement. It was good for third place on all of television, trailing only two college football bowl games on ESPN.

The weather won’t be as bad this Friday, but John Cena will be there. While you contemplate whether that edition can deliver SmackDown’s biggest audience of the year, here’s a rundown of the past eight months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily