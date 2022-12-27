The Madison Square Garden stop wasn’t only one on WWE’s Holiday Tour schedule impacted by the recent winter weather. While the SmackDown crew was in — or trying to get to — New York City yesterday (Dec. 26), Team Raw had a show at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Seth Rollins was advertised for the main event in the Buckeye State’s capital. He was to face Austin Theory for the United States title in a Steel Cage; instead, the show ended with Theory beating Johnny Gargano & Damian Priest to keep his belt.

Likely because everyone’s been living with the same frigid temperatures and various amounts of snow and ice since last week, fans didn’t seem too upset. They were curious & disappointed, however. So Rollins replied to a few to explain why he and wife Becky Lynch weren’t in Columbus.

It did. And I’m very sorry! We tried, but by the time the bus broke down on the side of the road we had no other recourse. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2022

Massive apologies my friend. We tried everything to make it in time, but with flight delays and cancellations on top of our bus breaking down, it was impossible. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2022

Alexa Bliss & Bobby Lashley also missed the Columbus event, with PWInsider reporting travel to Ohio was “a complete nightmare”, and “beyond frustrating” for both of WWE’s Dec. 26 house shows.

Here’s a rundown of what did go down in Nationwide Arena last night:

• Dexter Lumis def. The Miz • Omos def. Mustafa Ali • Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin • Street Profits def. Alpha Academy • Bianca Belair def. Bayley to retain the Raw Women’s championship • Austin Theory def. Gargano & Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match to retain the U.S. title

Stay safe out there, travellers.