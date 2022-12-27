 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seth Rollins apologizes to fans after he & Becky Lynch miss WWE holiday house show in Ohio

By Sean Rueter
/ new
Nationwide Arena’s Twitter

The Madison Square Garden stop wasn’t only one on WWE’s Holiday Tour schedule impacted by the recent winter weather. While the SmackDown crew was in — or trying to get to — New York City yesterday (Dec. 26), Team Raw had a show at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Seth Rollins was advertised for the main event in the Buckeye State’s capital. He was to face Austin Theory for the United States title in a Steel Cage; instead, the show ended with Theory beating Johnny Gargano & Damian Priest to keep his belt.

Likely because everyone’s been living with the same frigid temperatures and various amounts of snow and ice since last week, fans didn’t seem too upset. They were curious & disappointed, however. So Rollins replied to a few to explain why he and wife Becky Lynch weren’t in Columbus.

Alexa Bliss & Bobby Lashley also missed the Columbus event, with PWInsider reporting travel to Ohio was “a complete nightmare”, and “beyond frustrating” for both of WWE’s Dec. 26 house shows.

Here’s a rundown of what did go down in Nationwide Arena last night:

Dexter Lumis def. The Miz

Omos def. Mustafa Ali

Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin

Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Bianca Belair def. Bayley to retain the Raw Women’s championship

Austin Theory def. Gargano & Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match to retain the U.S. title

Stay safe out there, travellers.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats