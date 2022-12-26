Cody Rhodes is once again talking about winning the WWE championship

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is a “Best of 2022” clip show looking back at the top moments/matches of the year, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t get any new original content from WWE. No, there were new interviews with multiple wrestlers but the one we’re here for is Cody Rhodes.

Yes, “The American Nightmare” made an appearance via video to talk about his big return back at WrestleMania 38 and to look ahead at what’s to come in 2023. He’s nearing a return from his torn pec, after all.

His response when asked what we can expect:

“I would like to pick up right where I left off. A lot of things have happened in my life, not just the injury, not just what I did while I was away and my exit, but the birth of my daughter — I can’t help but think about the little kid who showed up at 4400 Shepherdsville Rd In Louisville, Kentucky and wanted to be a pro wrestler and told everyone how big his plans were, and didn’t have any idea the price that needed to be paid for what I was asking. And I can say this with confidence and not arrogance: I have paid the price. “It’s not a sport where your tenure earns you anything. It’s what you’ve done for me lately. Even though I wasn’t present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do I think really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe, and I want to pick up right back where I left off, right back in that little kid’s shoes who had the biggest dreams. Because in this time that we’re in I have an opportunity at making that happen. I’m being incredibly vague here, I get it, but I think anyone who is a fan of what we do can read between the lines. “There is one thing that I came back for specifically, one thing, and again a torn pec couldn’t stop me, I couldn’t name anything that can stop me. It has to be done, it needs to be done, and I want to get it done.”

The timing of Rhodes’ injury couldn’t have been worse, at least at first glance. But now he’s nearing a return just as we’re coming up on Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. I’m not saying WWE is definitely going to tell that story here and now, but it is worth making note of the fact that he’s so openly talking about it just as he’s about to return.

And the story is right there for the telling.

Stay tuned.