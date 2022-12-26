Stephen A. Smith is coming for Paul Heyman’s job

It’s still not at all clear if there’s any plan for Stephen A. Smith to show up at WrestleMania 39 in April, or if it’s just a bunch of workers capitalizing on Smith’s involvement in the new Ric Flair documentary premiering on Peacock today (Dec. 26).

Flair was the first person to bring up the possibility of Stephen A. working ‘Mania in Southern California next spring. Paul Heyman encouraged fans dreaming of a mic battle between Roman Reigns’ special counsel and ESPN’s hot take artist. Now, Smith’s fired back at Paul E.

Kinda...

What? What did you say @HeymanHustle. Land of obscurity! You’re very lucky I’m busy otherwise I’d have to come take your job, and show the fellas what REAL representation should look like in the @WWE. Haa!!!. Only kidding buddy. Love your work. But I AM coming one of these days — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 25, 2022

Like saying he wouldn’t take any bumps as a heel manager, Smith’s response to Heyman can be seen as evidence the First Take host isn’t quite ready for the professional wrestling business.

You can’t immediately dial back your trash talk, Stephen A! Heyman didn’t add “j/k” or “lol” after he said you were swimming in the Ocean of Obscurity!

Here’s hoping Naitch coaches Smith up before the day he does show up on Raw or SmackDown...