Sounds like Kevin Owens could be WWE for life

A little more than a year ago, conventional wisdom had it that Kevin Owens was on his way out of WWE. He’d done everything Vince McMahon would let him do in the company, the thinking went. To get back to a main event type role, he’d be better off going to work for Tony Khan with his friends Adam Cole & The Young Bucks.

While the financials made it easy to understand why Owens would re-up with WWE, there was still skepticism about how he’d be booked over the life of the contract.

But then KO closed out night one of WrestleMania 38 wrestling Stone Cold Steve Austin. McMahon was forced to leave his day-to-day responsibilities at WWE, and Triple H — the man who signed Owens in the first place — took over creative. Owens will now close out 2022 by teaming with John Cena, and head into the new year as a key figure in wrestling’s hottest and best story.

It’s enough that it’s not only silenced critics of the Québécois’ decision to re-sign with WWE last year, it’s got him thinking about his next contract. A contract Owens told Cheap Heat‘s Peter Rosenberg he’ll likely put his signature on:

“When I look back on my career in WWE, I’m honestly in awe of the things I’ve gotten to do, the stuff I’ve experienced, the people I’ve gotten to work with. So now, I have two more years left on my current contract and I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t sign another one when it’s done because I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near done but who knows what could happen, right? “At this stage in my career, I just really want to have fun and make sure I’m still putting out memorable stuff for people watching but man I look back at the career I’ve had, if it all ended tomorrow, it would hard to have any kind of regret because I’ve really done some incredible stuff. I’ve been very lucky to do what I’ve done.”

Assuming the next deal he & WWE agree to is of the same length as his current one, KO would 43 when it expired. It’s possible he could sign with AEW or go freelance for a while at that point, but it’s probably just as likely Triple H & team keep him in the fold for the long haul.

As Owens says, given how the first almost-decade of his run with the company’s gone, why wouldn’t he be WWE for life?