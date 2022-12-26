These wrestlers added wedding bells to their Christmas celebrations

Regardless of whether the holiday has any religious significance for you and yours, or if your winter celebrations center around a different tradition, “Christmastime” is big deal across most of this big rock we share.

It’s something a lot of folks have fond memories of. More than the presents, decorations, food and music, it’s being with family, friends & loved ones (or missing them while being grateful for when you’ve been with them in the past) that make Christmas special for most of us.

So why not add some romance to those memories? That’s what a few of the people who show up on our weekly wrestling programs did this year.

NXT’s Ivy Nile and her fiancé shared the news of their engagement shortly after Valentine’s Day this year, so it makes sense they’d tie the knot just before Christmas weekend,

For the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/s52ojuOzvm — ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) December 23, 2022

AEW’s Big Bill (fka as WWE’s Big Cass and Impact’s W. Morrissey) and Lexi Nair have been dating for about a year-and-a-half. On Christmas Eve, the backstage interviewer (who also happens to be Dallas Diamond Page’s stepdaughter) told the world the seven footer popped the question.

She said BANG yes! And you can’t teach that.

Congrats to Lexy & Big Bill!! https://t.co/UAPEf450wF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 25, 2022

Congrats to both the happy couples, and to anyone else who made some romantic memories this holiday season!