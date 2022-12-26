WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 26, 2022) from absolutely nowhere. That’s because while Raw will air in its usual timeslot from 8 to 11 pm ET on the USA Network it will not be a live show like usual.

No, the higher ups at WWE decided to give its team the holidays off. Friday Night SmackDown got a taped show but the red brand has to fill up three hours and that wouldn’t have been nearly as simple. So instead we’re getting a special clip show centered around “The Absolute Best of 2022.”

This does not appear to be a show about the best of just Raw, as the commercial indicates it will cover everything from the company throughout the year:

A lot happened this year! Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled another match in the main event of WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes returned and tore the house down, and Roman Reigns continued his run of dominance. I’m sure they’ll go over it all!

This is your spot to hang out and chat about it as it happens, if you so please.

Enjoy the show!