Every WWE pay-per-view of 2022, graded

WWE finished out its pay-per-view schedule of events in 2022 late last month, and now that the year is coming to a close its time to do our annual look back at how each big event was graded by our very own Marcus Benjamin.

It was quite the year for the top pro wrestling promotion in the world, as the long reign of Vince McMahon gave way to Triple H taking over creative. That happened midway through the year. Elsewhere, we had Roman Reigns continuing his run of dominance, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s return match, and so much more.

Below is a complete list of each WWE PPV in 2022, the grade assigned to it by Marcus, and the title given to his review of that event. Each title is clickable in case you want to go back and read full reactions for that particular show.

Day 1: A (Wait, what just happened)

Royal Rumble: D (Part time winners)

Elimination Chamber: C- (It ain’t stupendous, but it is what it is)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1: A- (Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are the bar)

WrestleMania 38 Night 2: B+ (Acknowledge him)

WrestleMania Backlash: A- (The Bloodline dynasty has emerged)

Hell in a Cell: A (Ladies first)

Money in the Bank: B- (All hail the new queen in town)

SummerSlam: A (A tractor crashes the biggest party)

Clash at the Castle: A+ (Roman Reigns isn’t a solo act)

Extreme Rules: B+ (Philly special)

Crown Jewel: A (Still the one but just barely)

Survivor Series War Games: A (Sami is his brother’s keeper)

Breakdown:

A’s: 8

B’s: 3

C’s: 1

D’s: 1

F’s: 0

Our man Marcus is clearly drinking the Triple H kool-aid, considering how highly he regarded the last half of the year. The build to WrestleMania wasn’t the best, as far as the two major shows before it, but the big events all delivered the goods otherwise.

Mostly, this just shows that Marcus was incredibly satisfied with WWE on PPV this year. Let’s hope that continues into 2023.

See you next year!